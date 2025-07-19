Rockers Split Season Series with Dock Spiders

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers second baseman David Ballenilla

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (11-6, 33-17) fell on Saturday afternoon in their final game of the regular season against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (9-8, 26-25) by a score of 5-3 at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers had a great start early from their pitching, as Steve Marhefke pitched two perfect innings to begin the game. However, shortly after, the game went into a weather delay and Marhefke was removed after the lengthy stoppage. The Dock Spiders hung five unanswered runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to open a 5-0 lead.

In the eighth, Green Bay started to put together a rally as JP Peltier launched his first homer of the season to open the scoring for the Rockers. Green Bay utilized several pinch hitters behind Peltier and scored two more runs and pushed the tying runs into scoring position. The rally ultimately fell short and Fond du Lac escaped with the victory by a score of 5-3.

The Rockers will begin a new series against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is slated for 1:05pm. Sunday also marks Dodgeball Day, sponsored by Capital Credit Union. To enhance the game day experience, there will be two dodgeball games that take place before and after the Rockers game that day. Game 1 will be a pre-game event for youth ages 5-10 that will commence at 12:15 on the infield, before the Rockers take the field. There will be 50 kids per team allowed on the field for the first game. Game 2 will be a postgame event for ages 11 and up. The second game will begin shortly following the contest between the Rockers and Rafters in the right-field corner at Capital Credit Union Park. Game 2 will be limited to 250 players per team.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.

