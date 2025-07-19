Big Sticks Start in the Right Direction After the All-Star Break with a 7-6 Win vs the Larks

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks with an impressive win tonight on the road and continue to play very well against the Larks this season.

Badlands saw a dominant pitching performance on the mound from Tyler Weimer (Arkansas St) who tossed 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, and 8 K.

The two runs he allowed that were unearned scored in the bottom of the 5th inning. Seth Broadwell (Kaskaskia CC) pitched the last two innings, allowing 1 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, and 2 K.

There was no scoring in the first two innings, but in the top of the 3rd, the Big Sticks put up two runs scoring on a throwing error and an RBI single by Maddox McDonald (Trinity).

In the top of the 4th inning, a sac fly RBI by Jonas Salk (University of Portland) made it 3-0 Big Sticks with a comfortable lead.

It was 3-2 heading to the top of the 7th inning and Badlands needed more insurance runs in the later innings.

McDonald produced a base hit that scored 2 runs to increase the lead. Connor Meidroth (University of San Diego) also had a RBI single to make it 6-3.

It was a good offensive game that cashed in with runners on base when the offense needed too and the pitching couldn't have been much better.

McDonald and Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga) were the two hitters tonight with multi-hit games and 8/10 batters that had an at-bat tonight had a hit.

Badlands finished the game with six runs on ten hits and now move to 6-1 against the Larks this summer and have beaten them six straight games.

The Big Sticks have three more games on the roadtrip before coming back home on Tuesday for a five game series.

They also don't leave the state again for the rest of the season meaning either Bismarck or Minot is where the Big Sticks will travel for the duration of the regular season.

Badlands are set for game two of the series tomorrow night on the road against the Bismarck Larks with first pitch set for 5:35 MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.