Growlers Sweep Kingfish with 4-1 Victory

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (29-23; 12-5) rode a strong outing from Alex Burden and the 'pen en route to a 4-1 win over the Kenosha Kingfish (21-30; 7-9).

Burden opened the game with five shutout innings for Kalamazoo, striking out nine and allowing five hits before his day ended with 84 pitches. "I knew I could get them on the fastball looking... I knew I could get them on the fastballs," said the Growler starter. Burden's start was the second consecutive five-inning scoreless outing by Kalamazoo starters out of the All-Star break.

While Burden was on the bump, the Growlers pushed a run across in the second, fourth, and fifth, with the highlight being a Gabe Springer home run in the fourth, his fourth of the summer. Out of the pen, it would be Jeremiah Holder who would allow the only run of the day in the seventh off a Jadan Boyce sacrifice fly. KJ White would continue his base running escapades in the eighth, stealing second and forcing an error allowing a big insurance run to give the Growlers their three-run lead.

Bryce Brannon's ninth wasn't clean, loading the bases before grabbing his third and final out of the game. Brannon picked up his fourth save of the season, and now leads Kalamazoo in that category.

The Growlers are back in action tomorrow, heading up to Traverse City for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch on Sunday. The game will be available on Northwoods League +.







