Big Sticks Continue to Stay Hot, Sweeping the Larks, 4-3, in Extra Innings, Pushing Win Streak to Five Games

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks (29-21) entered tonight's action looking to continue their dominance, riding a four-game win streak, facing off once more against the Bismarck Larks (16-36).

Badlands struck first in the top of the 3rd off of an E5 that brought Jacob Dilley (UNC-Greensboro) into score to put the Big Sticks up 1-0.

Getting the start on the bump for Badlands was redshirt sophomore David Ladjevic (Gold West CC), who put together six innings of work, allowing no hits with two runs, both of which were not earned, along with a 3.38 ERA.

The Big Sticks added onto their lead in the top of the 5th, scoring a pair of runs off of an E9 to go up 3-0.

Bismarck responded with a run in the bottom of the 5th to trail 3-1.

On the diamond for the Larks was senior right-hander Ryan Radkey, going four and two-thirds innings pitched with a 2.82 ERA, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.

The Larks drove in another run in the bottom of the 6th with an RBI groundout from Dean Ormonde to trail 3-2.

Needing a run to extend the game in the bottom of the 9th, it was Christian Bernardini coming through in the clutch for Bismarck, notching an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Connor Massimini (East Texas Baptist University) added a run for Badlands in the top of the 10th with a sac-fly RBI as the Big Sticks would hold on to a 4-3 win, pushing their win streak to five.

Pitching for the Big Sticks was what made the difference, getting a dominant performance from David Ladjevic (Gold West CC) along with being able to continue to apply the pressure and take the lead in extra innings after holding the lead throughout the night.

Badlands will look to continue their win streak tomorrow with a series on the road against the Minot Hot Tots, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. CDT.







