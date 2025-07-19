Stingers Drop Two Against Hot Tots
July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - After rain postponed the game on Friday, the Stingers and Hot Tots finished the game as a doubleheader.
In Game One, the Stingers (27-23) lost to the Hot Tots (18-34), 8-3.
The Stingers started the scoring after loading the bases, before first basemen Liam Bushey flew out to drive in left fielder Cody Nitowitz.
In the top of the second, the Hot Tots answered back with five runs of their own before the game was suspended.
In the top of the sixth, the Hot Tots tacked on another run to make it, 6-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Stingers once again loaded the bases. Third basemen Armani Guzman drove in Bushey and right fielder Joey Craig with a double.
The Hot Tots plated two more in the top of the ninth.
For the Stingers, Liam Hohenstein worked 3.2 inning,s allowing one earned run while striking out three.
Armani Guzman went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and a walk.
Cody Nitowitz went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.
In Game Two, The Hot Tots beat the Stingers, 9-0.
The Hot Tots got out to an early lead plating one in the first inning.
In the top of the third, Minot tallied on eight runs.
Armani Guzman singled to start the bottom of the third for the Stingers, but Willmar couldn't plate any.
Jordan Kuhnau singled in the home half of the sixth, but that was all the offense the Stingers could muster.
In game two for the Stinger, Cody Wichmann went 4.0 innings striking out four.
Armani Guzman went 1-for-3 with a walk.
Jordan Kuhnau went 1-for-2 with a walk.
The Stingers will stay at home to face off against the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is set for 5:05p.m. C.T on NWL+.n
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
