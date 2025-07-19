Woodchucks Win Tenth Straight at Home, Sweep Lakeshore

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Wausau kept their incredible home winning streak alive on Saturday afternoon, with a comfortable 10-1 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks.

Wausau's now won 10 straight at Athletic Park for the first time since 2014. They are also undefeated at home in the second half, and secured their second two-game sweep over Lakeshore this season.

The offense was quiet early, but out of nowhere, Wausau exploded in the third inning with nine runs to take a commanding lead. It's the third time this season where the Woodchucks have scored nine or more runs in a single frame

The huge inning started when Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon) scored on a throwing error after he led off the inning with a walk. Sexton finished 2-3 with a walk and two runs scored, marking his fifth straight game where he registered multiple hits when he started.

Wausau was far from done. Later in the frame, Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) ripped an RBI double to score two runs, making the score 3-0. Schlotterback now leads the team with 40 RBIs this summer. Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) then brought in two runs of his own with a two-out RBI single up the middle. Wausau's first baseman now has four RBIs in his last two games.

Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas), fresh off his walk-off hit in Friday night's comeback win, followed with an RBI double of his own that scored another run. After him, Sexton picked up an RBI with a single, pushing Wausau's lead to 7-0.

Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) then stepped to the plate, and capped off the inning with a big swing. He blasted a ball over the left field fence for his first home run of the 2025 season. That long ball made the score 9-0 and put the Woodchucks in full control.

Wausau scored only one other run in the contest, and it came in the eighth inning. Noah Malone became the third hitter in the Northwoods League to hit 10 home runs this summer, drilling a solo home run over the left field wall. Malone had two hits during the game, extending his on base streak to a team-high 30 games. The franchise record was set by Steele Walker back in 2016, when he reached base safely in 45 consecutive games.

The Woodchucks got great help again from their pitchers, and it started with Zach Wyatt (Montevallo). The right-hander delivered his third consecutive quality start on the mound, allowing just one run in six innings of work. He got out of multiple bases-loaded jams and struck out for hitters to earn his team-leading fourth win of the summer.

Broden Jackson (Madison CC) and Alex James (San Joaquin Delta College) looked impressive for the Woodchucks out of the bullpen. Jackson struck out two hitters in two scoreless innings of work in his first appearance with the Woodchucks this summer. James then followed by retiring the Chinooks in order in the bottom of the ninth, sealing back-to-back wins for the Woodchucks.

Wausau's now 32-17 overall this year, and 19-5 at home. The Woodchucks are 11-3 in the second half, and with Green Bay's loss to Fond du Lac, Wausau now has a game and a half lead over the Rockers in the Great Lakes West standings. The Woodchucks have won eight of their last ten games, and have not lost back-to-back games yet in the second half.

Wausau will continue their week-long homestand when the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders come to town for a two-game set, which begins tomorrow. The Woodchucks are 4-2 against the Dock Spiders this season, with a 1-1 record against Fond du Lac at home. This will be the first time the teams meet since June 22, when Fond du Lac won at Athletic Park, 9-4.

That series starts tomorrow when the Woodchucks and the Dock Spiders battle at 12:05 p.m. Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) is expected to start for Wausau, and it will be his second appearance against Fond du Lac this summer.

In addition, tomorrow promises to be a memorable day at Athletic Park, as it's Prince and Princess Day at the ballpark. The Woodchucks are rolling out the red carpet to welcome some special royal guests! Fans can come say hi to the mermaid princess, tower princess, a charming prince and more at the game! More information on tickets and upcoming promotions at Woodchucks games can be found at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.