Dock Spiders Slip Past the Rockers

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Garrett Workman

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders even the season series against the Rockers in the final regular season meeting between the two teams after an eight strikeout performance fueled a 5-3 win over Green Bay.

After two scoreless innings and a brief rain delay the Dock Spiders struck first with three runs. In the top of the third the Dock Spiders first found the scoring column off of a Tommy Googins two-run homer for the Princeton product's first home run of the season and then the Dock Spiders tacked on another run off of a TP Wentworth RBI single. The Dock Spiders would then leap to a 5-0 lead from a Jalen Gellings RBI single in the fourth inning and a Quinn Schambow RBI single in the fifth inning for his first hit as a Dock Spider. The Rockers offense was held scoreless through the first seven innings thanks to a stellar start from Garrett Workman who went five innings with seven strikeouts. The Rockers gave the Dock Spiders a scare in the bottom of the eighth inning, launching a home run and recording three runs to make it a two run game. However, Stormy Rhodes and the Dock Spiders defense collected themselves and closed out a 5-3 road win.

Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was left-handed pitcher Garrett Workman who in his third start went five innings allowing no runs and only walking one batter compared to his seven strikeouts. On the mound the Dock Spiders used two arms as Garrett Workman and Stormy Rhodes combined for eight strikeouts while hanging eight scoreless innings on the Rockers.

The Dock Spiders offense had a solid performance overall recording nine hits and seven walks. Tommy Googins led the Dock Spiders in RBI after his first homer of the season while TP Wentworth and Sam Pease were the only Dock Spiders to find the hitting column multiple times. Wentworth went 2-for-5 at the plate with one run and one RBI while Pease went 2-for-3 in his second multiple hit game of the year.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. CT against the Woodchucks at Athletic Park as Fond du Lac takes on Wausau for the first time since June 22.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Tuesday, July 22 as Fond du Lac takes on Wisconsin Rapids. The game also falls on Weaver's Birthday Party where we celebrate our loveable mascot's birthday with all his mascot friends from around the area. Weaver's Birthday also falls on a Bang For Your Buck daily promotion presented by Fond du Lac Credit Union with 107.1 The Bull where fans can enjoy hot dogs, Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic draft beers for $2 each.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

