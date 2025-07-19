Thunder Bay Holds off Rochester Rally on for 4-2 Win
July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester had the bases loaded in the ninth, trailing by two, but could not cap off the rally.
If the Honkers' pitching was the story yesterday, it was Thunder Bay's that took center stage today, allowing only two runs.
Brady Lejeune-Deacutis had another strong start for Rochester, allowing just three runs in four innings.
The bullpen, led by Chris Galinda and four strong innings from Caden Klebba, allowed just one run for the visiting Border Cats to come across.
Max Aude finished with two singles in the evening, including a massive hit in the eighth inning.
With the Honkers trailing by three, he would later be scored by a Jake Jackson RBI double, bringing the Honkers within two runs.
After another scoreless inning from Klebba, the Honkers came to the plate needing two runs in the bottom of the ninth. With two runners on base and two outs, Aude came up huge again with a single.
That set the table with the bases loaded and the Honkers still trailing by only two, but Carter Wall would shut the door to earn his third save of the year with a strikeout on a beautiful 3-2 slider.
After splitting the first two games, the two teams will face off at 5:05 on Sunday at Mayo Field. Braden Gluth(0-0) will get the start for the visiting Border Cats, while Beau Alazaus (1-2) looks for his second win of the campaign.
