Honkers Fall in Epic Pitching Duel, Lose 2-1 to Thunder Bay
July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beau Alazaus traded blows with Braden Gluth all day long, but Gluth's Border Cats had just enough for the 2-1 victory.
Alazaus was terrific in his seventh start, finishing off seven full innings and allowing just two runs.
Both of which came in the seventh, breaking up a previously scoreless affair. Jake Jackson answered with a solo shot, but it was not enough as the Honkers, once again, came agonizingly close but could not overcome Thunder Bay.
The two teams will meet on Monday for the final time this season. First pitch at Mayo Field is set for 6:35 PM CT.
