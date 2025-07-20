Rockers Fall in Game One against Rafters

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - A game that tallied 23 total walks goes the way of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters as their hitting in key spots vaults them over the Rockers. Green Bay struggled to drive in runners in scoring position early, stranding many of those free passes on the bases. The Rafters, on the other hand, took advantage of the walks and plated eight runs in the contest.

Mack Crowley was just a couple outs away from his first quality start of the season but was taken out in the 4th inning and replaced by Koshiro Ohno who came in with the tying run on base. Ohno would struggle to find the zone, as did his Rockers teammates. Royce Clayton Jr. would reach base six times in the affair including two free passes.

The diamond in the rough for Green Bay in this game was Joe Mennella. He started off the game with an opposite field 2-run homerun to give Green Bay an early lead. He would go yard again in the bottom of the 9th, driving another one out to right field. Mennella has come into his own in the second half, and provides some opposite field pop that Green Bay can benefit from greatly at Capital Credit Union Park.

Tristin Crusenberry took the mound for Wisconsin Rapids and went 4.2 inning pitched with just two hits allowed and two earned runs. His offense provided enough run support to give him the win. He walked seven batters in the contest but sustained enough soft contact to qualify for the win. The Rockers offense has looked stagnant the last couple of games, showing an inability to plate runs in the early parts of the game. For the second time in a row, it seems as if they did too little too late.

Green Bay will head to Witter Field tomorrow as it will be Gavin Brummund, the usual relief pitcher, making the start in Wisconsin Rapids. He will face off against Trevor Moeck who has thrown the ball well for the Rafters this year.

