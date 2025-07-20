Kenosha Hitless with RISP in Sweep at the Hands of Kalamazoo

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish simply couldn't find a big hit, and it desperately cost them as they fall to 7-9 in the 2nd half, four and a half games behind the division leading Kalamazoo Growlers.

Coming into the series Kenosha had only been hitless with runners in scoring position two games all season, that number is now four. The Kingfish who went 0-9 with RISP in the 9-2 Kalamazoo series opening win, outdid themselves going 0-10 with RISP in the finale.

They struggled with 2-outs as well going 0-10, marking the first game all season the Kingfish did not record a 2-out hit.

Keep in mind they did all this while outhitting the Growlers for the game 9-7. Simply put, the hits didn't come when it counted.

Luke Weber made his second start of the year and threw well. He touched 96 miles-per-hour with his fastball, a season high and gave Kenosha a chance to win throwing four innings and allowing just two runs on four hits. The second of those runs came on a Gabe Springer solo-homer.

Kalamazoo would tack on two more runs against the bullpen, however both unearned runs. The Kenosha defense continues to struggle. It has now committed an error in five straight games and 18 of its last 21 contests.

The only Kingfish run came on a Jadan Boyce sac-fly in the 7th in an inning where Kenosha loaded the bases with nobody out.

The fish head home to take on the Rockford Rivets where they'll look to bounce back and gain ground on the 12-5 Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch 1:35 pm Central Time.







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.