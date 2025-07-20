Stingers Hold off Rox

July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (28-23) took game one against the St. Cloud Rox (34-16) in comeback fashion, 5-4.

Porter Buursema started the game going three up, three down with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Jordan Kuhnau singled to start the inning before Cody Nitowitz drove him in with an RBI double.

The Rox plated one in the top of the third.

Third baseman Charlie Schau walked to start the bottom of the fourth. Nitowitz came up again and doubled to drive in Schau. Shortstop Colton Griffin singled to score Nitowitz.

The Rox answered back with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth.

In the home half of the sixth, Kuhnau singled and advanced on a bunt. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nitowitz walked to put Stingers on the corners. Griffin scored Kuhnau with a single.

The Stingers kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the seventh, when right fielder Max Buettenback drove in catcher Sam Hunt with a Single to make it 5-3.

In the top of the ninth, the Rox scored one, but the Stingers were able to shut down the rally.

For the Stingers, Porter Buursema went 4.2 innings, striking out six while allowing just three runs.

Cody Nitowitz went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two doubles, and a walk.

Colton Griffin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Jordan Kuhnau went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Jackson Sobel worked 3.2 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out two.

The Stingers will stay at home to face off against the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. C.T on NWL+.

