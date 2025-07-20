Stingers Hold off Rox
July 20, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Stingers (28-23) took game one against the St. Cloud Rox (34-16) in comeback fashion, 5-4.
Porter Buursema started the game going three up, three down with two strikeouts.
In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Jordan Kuhnau singled to start the inning before Cody Nitowitz drove him in with an RBI double.
The Rox plated one in the top of the third.
Third baseman Charlie Schau walked to start the bottom of the fourth. Nitowitz came up again and doubled to drive in Schau. Shortstop Colton Griffin singled to score Nitowitz.
The Rox answered back with two runs of their own in the top of the fifth.
In the home half of the sixth, Kuhnau singled and advanced on a bunt. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. Nitowitz walked to put Stingers on the corners. Griffin scored Kuhnau with a single.
The Stingers kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the seventh, when right fielder Max Buettenback drove in catcher Sam Hunt with a Single to make it 5-3.
In the top of the ninth, the Rox scored one, but the Stingers were able to shut down the rally.
For the Stingers, Porter Buursema went 4.2 innings, striking out six while allowing just three runs.
Cody Nitowitz went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two doubles, and a walk.
Colton Griffin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jordan Kuhnau went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jackson Sobel worked 3.2 innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out two.
The Stingers will stay at home to face off against the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is set for 6:35p.m. C.T on NWL+.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2025
- MoonDogs Take Game 1 of Bismarck Series - Mankato MoonDogs
- Stingers Hold off Rox - Willmar Stingers
- MJ Sweeney Homers Again as Mallards Win Fifth Straight - Madison Mallards
- Express Sweep Doubleheader against Loggers with Two Shutout Wins - Eau Claire Express
- Big Sticks End Their Five Game Winning Streak with a 10-5 Loss on the Road vs the Minot Hot Tots - Badlands Big Sticks
- Honkers Fall in Epic Pitching Duel, Lose 2-1 to Thunder Bay - Rochester Honkers
- Spitters Trounce Growlers in 10-1 Win - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Fall in Traverse City 10-1 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Fall to Kingfish, Snap Three Game Win Streak - Rockford Rivets
- Ethan Hindle Sends Monster Grand Slam to Fishbowl to Beat Rockford - Kenosha Kingfish
- Soliz Leads Woodchucks to 11th Straight Home Win - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Fall in Game One against Rafters - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Fall to the Woodchucks - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Open Series vs. Rafters with Eyes on a Quick Rebound - Green Bay Rockers
- Kenosha Hitless with RISP in Sweep at the Hands of Kalamazoo - Kenosha Kingfish
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.