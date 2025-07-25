Stingers Lose Two in Thunder Bay

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers(29-27) lost to the Thunder Bay Border Cats(30-25) in both games of today's doubleheader.

In game one, the Stingers lost by a score of 7-6.

Max Buettenback struck first with an RBI single in the top of the first for the Stingers, and Joey Craig followed that up with a sac-fly.

Thunder Bay scored one in the bottom of the second, making it a 2-1 game.

The Stingers continued to add on with Colton Griffin's first homer of the year in the fourth and a Liam Bushey 2-run knock.

The Border Cats got one in the bottom of the fourth, before Colton Griffin knocked another home with an RBI base-hit of his own in the top of the fifth.

Thunder Bay ended up scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the fifth, giving them the lead 7-6.

Colton Griffin went 2-for-2 with a homer and an RBI single; he also walked.

In game two, the Border Cats took the game late by a score of 4-3 in extras.

The Border Cats scored 1 in the top of the second.

Liam Bushey scored off a wild pitch in the home half of the second.

In the third, Thunder Bay retook the lead by scoring another run.

Max Buettenback answered back for the Stingers with his third homer of the season, he tied the game up at 2-2 in the fourth.

Neither team scored until extra innings when the Border Cats plated 2 in the top of the eighth, and the Stingers only responded with one of their own.

Adam Urban pitched 6.0 solid innings, allowing just 2 runs and striking out 6.

Max Buettenback went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk.

The Stingers are back in action at 5:35 p.m. CST in Thunder Bay on NWL+.

