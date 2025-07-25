Rox Win Third Game in a Row with 8-5 Win over Minot

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (37-17) took down the Minot Hot Tots (19-38) 8-5 on Thursday in game one of a two-game series.

St. Cloud scored three times in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead after recording three hits in the inning, including RBI singles from both Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) and Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas).

In the bottom of the second, Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) drove in a run to add to the scoreboard and make it 4-2.

Dykhoff was able to bring Recchio home in the fifth and extend the lead to 5-2.

Recchio kept his phenomenal day going in the seventh, eventually bringing home a run with his fourth hit of the day, and later scoring himself to give the Rox the advantage again at 7-2.

The Rox added an insurance run in the eighth, and Recchio tied a Rox single-game record with five hits in the contest.

Pitcher Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) closed out the ninth inning on the mound for St. Cloud and earned his league-best twelfth save of the 2025 season to keep the Rox on top 8-5.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Recchio.

