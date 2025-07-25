Sold-out Crowd Sees Rox Sweep Minot with 8-3 Victory

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (38-17) completed a series sweep of the Minot Hot Tots (19-39) with an 8-3 victory in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) gave St. Cloud the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third with his first home run of the season.

The Rox added four to the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. The first run came from a Dupuy RBI single, and the final run was from a double-steal attempt, which brought home Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas).

Starting Pitcher JD Dobis (University of Minnesota) delivered seven shutout innings on the mound, with four strikeouts on the night.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) put together a two-run homer to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Rox added on an insurance run in the eighth and ended the game up 8-3 after Brayton Thomas (Indiana University) struck out the side in the top of the ninth.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was JD Dobis.

St. Cloud begins a new two-game series against the Waterloo Bucks on Saturday, July 26th, at 6:05 p.m. There will be a Chisel Plush Doll Giveaway for the first 400 kids at Joe Faber Field, presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.