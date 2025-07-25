Rockers Back at Home for Game Two against Lakeshore

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers outfielder Stefan Di Corrado at bat

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers outfielder Stefan Di Corrado at bat(Green Bay Rockers)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Rockers got it done last night behind timely hitting and a big night at the plate from Eric Jeon, who delivered the go-ahead RBI in the third and added insurance with a late home run. On the mound, the pitching staff kept the Chinooks quiet from start to finish, setting the tone for what they hope will be a strong close to the series.

Tonight, the ball goes to Steve Marhefke, a 6-foot-2 right-hander who's been nothing short of reliable since joining the rotation. Marhefke is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA and comes in fresh off a strong outing that showcased both command and composure. A senior from Neenah, Wisconsin, and a product of Upper Iowa University, Marhefke brings local ties and a competitive edge to the hill- two things Rockers fans will be glad to see in front of the home crowd.

Off the field, Capital Credit Union Park will get a festive twist with a Christmas in July celebration, presented by John's Refrigeration. Fans can bid on special Santa-themed jerseys and enjoy a night of holiday fun at the ballpark. In addition to the auction, the Jimmy Anderson Band will be providing pregame entertainment on the concourse to kick off the night with some holiday cheer- Wisconsin summer style.

With the win last night, the Rockers are trending upward at just the right time, and they'll look to carry that momentum into tonight's matchup and beyond. With steady arms on the mound, timely bats heating up, and a packed promotional schedule down the stretch, this is the stretch of the season fans won't want to miss. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. in Ashwaubenon. Gates open an hour before game time.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.