Huskies Bounce Back with Critical Win over the Bucks, 8-3

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies won a crucial game Friday night, besting the Waterloo Bucks 8-3.

Nick Terhaar got the start on the mound for the Huskies and was absolutely magnificent in front of a big crowd cheering him on. Wade Stadium was celebrating 'Proctor Night' in honor of Proctor High School where Terhaar just finished up a very impressive high school career, and Terhaar delivered for the festivities.

The University of Iowa commit threw six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 11 opposing hitters in a statement start. He also got some great run support from his offense.

George McIntyre got the scoring started right away in the first inning with his two run double off the wall to score Noah Furcht and Ethan Surowiec for a 2-0 lead.

It was then Furcht's turn to drive in his teammates in the second inning. He got a pitch he could handle and drilled it off the tippity top of the Wade Stadium wall in left field to score two more runs. An error by Waterloo's catcher on a Surowiec steal later in the inning then scored Furcht to make it 5-0 Huskies.

Jake Downing became the latest Husky to knock in two runs on one hit in the fifth inning. He doubled sharply down the right field line to plate Vargas and Novitske. Downing then scored himself when Tyler Palmer got into a rundown between first and second base. The Huskies led 8-0 after five innings of play.

When Terhaar was finally forced out of the game due to pitch count, the Bucks' bats rejoiced. Just like the night prior, Waterloo put up three runs in the top of the seventh to show some fight against the Duluth bullpen, but it was too little too late. Carter Boos and Lou Rivera finished them off in the eighth and ninth innings respectively, and the Huskies secured another series split against the Bucks.

Waterloo is the team right behind the Huskies in the Great Plains East division standings, trying to hunt them down for a playoff spot. With a win on Friday night, the Bucks would have moved to just two games out of first place, so Duluth's ability to bounce back for a win was a necessity to provide them more wiggle room.

In addition, all nine guys in the Huskies lineup recorded a hit against the Bucks, a much needed offensive response after the complete game by Bucks pitcher Aidan Elfering on Thursday evening.

On Deck:

The Huskies will now travel back to La Crosse, Wisconsin, over the weekend for three games against the Loggers. The first game on Saturday will be the resumption of the rain-suspended ballgame that occurred the last time they were at Copeland Park. The Loggers were winning 3-0 in the bottom of the third when the rain came.







