Logs Leave 16 on Base in 8-6 Loss

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Eau Claire, Wisc. - It's not often that you see a team outhit an opponent 15-8 and lose but that's exactly what unfolded at Carson Park on Thursday night when the host Eau Claire Express were walk-off winners, defeating the visiting La Crosse Loggers 8-6.

The Lumbermen struck on the first pitch of the game when RJ Hamilton (Duke) sent the first offering of the game from Walker Retz over the left field fence for a solo shot to put the Loggers up 1-0.

Eau Claire responded quickly though with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first off of La Crosse starter Myles Dismute (Southern) to take a 2-1 lead after one complete inning.

La Crosse would tie things up in the second frame thanks to a double from Max Kalk (Ball State) followed by singles from Aydin Wright (Central Michigan) and Justin Roulston (Long Beach State).

The back-and-forth continued in the third inning when Eau Claire pushed one across to take a 3-2 lead on two hits and a miscue.

The Loggers would load the bases in the top of the fourth with one out only to see the next three batters retired and leave them loaded, a trend that would be commonplace throughout the remainder of the game.

La Crosse would breakthrough in the sixth inning and chase Retz from the game, scoring four times on six hits, to take a 6-3 lead.

But Eau Claire would slowly chip away, scoring once in the bottom of the sixth and again in the seventh to cut the lead to 6-5. The score would remain there until the ninth.

Loggers reliever Kassius Thomas (Stanford) would issue a lead-off walk to Cort McDonald before getting JJ Moran to line out to second baseman Ethan Edinger for the first out. A catcher's interference would then put runners on first and second for Eau Claire before McGwire Turner would send a 1-1 offering over the right field fence for the walk-off, three-run homer to give Eau Claire the 8-6 victory.

Hamilton and Kalk led the Loggers 15-hit attack, with each collecting three hits. Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon), Eli Small (Florida Atlantic) and Roulston would also add two hits apiece.

With the loss, the Loggers fell to 9-13 in the second half and 31-24 overall.

The series will now move to Copeland Park on Friday night where the two teams will play a doubleheader (2, 7-inning games) with the first game commencing at 5:05 p.m.







