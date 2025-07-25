Stingers Hold On Against Border Cats
July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, MN - The Stingers (30-27) defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats(30-26) by a score of 4-2.
Neither team scored until the fourth inning when Matthew Pena walked in a run in the top of the fourth. Joey Craig drove in another run with a sac-fly to center.
The game remained 2-0 until the seventh, when the Border Cats scored 2 to tie things up.
However, the Stingers answered back in the eighth with 2 runs of their own, Liam Bushey drove in one with a groundout, and Joey Craig notched another RBI with a single.
Wade Duncan came on in the ninth to shut things down and earn the save.
Jake Lankie went 6.0 innings with 0 earned runs and 13 strikeouts!
Joey Craig went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.
Sam Hunt also went 2-for-4 and scored 2 runs.
The Stingers take on the Moondogs tomorrow in Mankato with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
