Stingers Hold On Against Border Cats

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Stingers (30-27) defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats(30-26) by a score of 4-2.

Neither team scored until the fourth inning when Matthew Pena walked in a run in the top of the fourth. Joey Craig drove in another run with a sac-fly to center.

The game remained 2-0 until the seventh, when the Border Cats scored 2 to tie things up.

However, the Stingers answered back in the eighth with 2 runs of their own, Liam Bushey drove in one with a groundout, and Joey Craig notched another RBI with a single.

Wade Duncan came on in the ninth to shut things down and earn the save.

Jake Lankie went 6.0 innings with 0 earned runs and 13 strikeouts!

Joey Craig went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs.

Sam Hunt also went 2-for-4 and scored 2 runs.

The Stingers take on the Moondogs tomorrow in Mankato with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

