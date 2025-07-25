Chinooks' Comeback Bid Falls Short in Green Bay

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.- Too little, too late for the Chinooks. Lakeshore dropped their final game of the season against the Green Bay Rockers 7-3 behind a flat offensive showing.

"I don't think our boys were locked in," manager Mikel Moreno said following their 11th loss of the season to the Rockers. "It (the offense) wasn't very good."

Lakeshore was held in check by what Moreno thought was uninspiring opposing pitching. They recorded just one hit in the first eight innings, a Dylan Sayles line drive double in the gap between center and right field in the 2nd inning.

"I don't think we had any lineouts or good outs, either," Moreno said. "A lot of pop ups and soft contact."

Sayles was the best Chinooks hitter.

"Dylan is swinging it well," Moreno said. Sayles had the double and while that was it, Moreno thought he had the best at bats.

"Two hard-hit outs, that was great."

The Chinooks scored three runs, all in the 9th inning. Jack Counsell led off the inning with a single, followed by a Jesse Aguirre double and Cade Sears fielder's choice to get the first run on the board.

Aguirre and Sears both wound up scoring after Green Bay threw the ball around sloppily on defense, but that would be all.

Regardless of the disappointing output, Moreno says there are always positives to take from any game of baseball.

Pitchingwise, the Chinooks were excellent. Arthur Liebau got the start and pitched four quality innings, allowing just two runs and striking out four of the 19 batters he faced.

Ryan Richter followed and despite allowing four runs, all four were home runs to the very short right field fence at Capital Credit Union Park.

"Two home runs are outs at our park, one maybe a double," Moreno said, giving nothing but praise to his arms for their work.

Lakeshore's defense was up and down, too. Left fielder Broc Parmer made an excellent diving catch to end the 4th inning. That said, there were some errors which kept innings alive.

Bubba Heidler was unable to make a catch on a pop up which dropped in just behind him. Danny Inzunza, while it wasn't scored an error, couldn't come up with a routine ground ball which went from a sure out to infield hit.

Moreno would end up making some substitutions to fix the defense, which mostly worked. Noah Goddard entered at catcher and Moreno thought he was much improved from his last outing in Wausau.

The skipper just wishes there was more to take away.

"There's always positives, just not enough of them (tonight)."

The Chinooks finish their season series with the Rockers, taking just one win from 12 games. Tomorrow afternoon, the Chinooks step aside to allow the Wisconsin Beer Bellies to take over for a doubleheader against the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch in Game 1 is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.







