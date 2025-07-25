Piasecki Walk off Brings Spitters Streak to 12

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters walk-off the Kenosha Kingfish with a two-run double off the bat of Aaron Piasecki to take game one 5-4 in front of 2,049 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium Thursday night.

Piasecki achieved greatness tonight as his walk-off two-run double not only extended the Pit Spitters winning streak to 12 straight wins but put him in a tie for the most hits in a single season by a Pit Spitter in franchise history.

Things started bleak for the Pit Spitters, as a lead off base hit from Jack Zebig followed by a Robert Newland double setup two runners in scoring position in the top of the first inning for the Kingfish. Ethan Hindle drove in the first run of the night on a sacrifice flyout before Nick Williams drove in the second run of the inning with a groundout to shortstop to give Kenosha a 2-0 lead. Zebig once again jumpstarted the Kingfish offense in the top of the third inning before he scored on a Hindle base hit to left field to extend their lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the third inning, the Spitters scratched their first run across the plate as Isaac Sturgess stole second base and, on the throw, down Grady Mee took off for home to score, bringing the score to 3-1. Halfway through the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, Mee scored again, this time on a sacrifice flyout hit by Brandon Sanchez to pull within 3-2. Sturgess hit a shallow fly ball to center field where off a late jump, Newland laid out for the catch and missed where the ball then rolled behind him. Sturgess darted around the bases to tie the game on an inside the park home run. Drew Ferguson then replaced Trent Reed on the mound and after a quick first out, he loaded the bases. Will Matuszak struckout before Zebig hit a ball that came back to the mound, where Collins had dropped the ball allowing the go-ahead run to score. Then, Collins threw out Kyle Alivo at the plate to keep the game at 4-3. In his first game as a Pit Spitter, Jacob Kucharczyk singled to left field to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. Following a sacrifice bunt to move Kucharczyk up a base, Grady Mee singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Piasecki then drove a ball to center field where both runners scored to win the game for the Spitters. The win marks their 12th straight win, which makes it their second longest in franchise history.

Traverse City improves their record to 37-19 overall and 16-6 in the second half while Kenosha falls to 23-33 overall and 9-12 in the second half. Drew Ferguson (4-1) earned his fourth win of the season after throwing one inning where one run scored after striking out two and allowing a walk and a hit. Blake Sivak (0-1) was handed his first loss of the season in just his second appearance after allowing two runs on three hits.

