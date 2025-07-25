Dock Spiders Drop a Heartbreaker the Mallards

July 25, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







MADISON, WI - The Dock Spiders fall to the Mallards in walk-off fashion after getting outscored 7-3 in the final four and a half innings of the game.

In game two at the Duck Pond the Dock Spiders started off blazing the scoreboard with three runs in the opening frame as Landon Mensik tallied an RBI Single and Nate McHugh clocked an RBI double. From there the two teams defenses took over as Fond du Lac maintained a 3-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning where Madison responded with three runs of their own. Fond du Lac immediately responded with three runs in the top of the sixth inning off a bases-loaded walk and a Reece McCarthy two RBI double. Madison erased this three run deficit in the next two innings and after a scoreless eighth inning- it led the way for a winner-take-all ninth frame. The Dock Spiders unfortunately ran out of offensive momentum in the top half of the ninth and in the bottom of the inning Madison's Cole Kosciusko drilled a walk-off solo home run to takedown Fond du Lac.

This is the second time this season the Dock Spiders have lost by a walk-off and the first time this season the Dock Spiders have lost off a walk-off home run.

The Dock Spiders offense regrouped after a tough night yesterday as Fond du Lac's batting order recorded eight hits and a pair of doubles. Reece McCarthy led the Dock Spiders in hits after going 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI. Nate McHugh and Camden Kuhnke also had multiple hit performances as the two each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Fond du Lac utilized a two arm pitching rotation as Garrett Workman led the Dock Spiders in innings pitched with six while Ben Kasten totaled three strikeouts in relief. The Dock Spiders only gave up three walks in loss, but the Mallards 10 hits proved lethal in the third straight loss for Fond du Lac.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, July 26 at 6:35 p.m. as Fond du Lac takes on Madison Mallards. The game falls on Comic Book Heroes Night where fans will get a chance to meet their favorite comic book characters for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Additionally, all kids will receive a cape courtesy of 99.5 WPKR. Stay after the game where Kids Run the Bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W where all kids are welcome to run the bases following where at home plate a high-five line and a treat from A&W will await each participant.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.