Dock Spiders Fall Short Against The Mallards

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Sam Pease and TP Wentworth on game night

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped yet another one run game to the Mallards after letting up eight hits and a pair of home runs.

After a disappointing loss yesterday, the Dock Spiders started the game off matching the Mallards' intensity- sitting tied at one run through the first four innings. The first run for the Dock Spiders came in the bottom of the third as Reece McCarthy mashed an RBI triple to tie the game. In the top of the fifth, the Mallards took a two run lead before the Dock Spiders tied the game up in the bottom of the frame off TP Wentworth's team leading sixth home run of the season. Madison answered back as they scored in the top of the sixth, but once again Fond du Lac responded as Nate McHugh scored off a RBI groundout from Reece McCarthy. In this tight contest, the Mallards got the separating blow as Carson Hansen delivered a go-ahead solo homer that gave the Mallards a 5-4 win at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders offense recorded nine base hits and four runs as they squared off against a stout Mallard pitching rotation which struck out the Dock Spiders 13 times. Player of the game for the Dock Spiders was TP Wentworth who went 1-for-5 with two RBI and a home run. Three Dock Spiders found the hit column multiple times as Landon Mensik and Nate McHugh both went 2-for-4 while Camden Kuhnke had a 2-for-3 night at the plate. Ultimately the Dock Spiders offense was held back by the 12 runners they left on base.

The three pitching rotation for the Dock Spiders had a mixed performance as they combined for four strikeouts and seven walks. Jordan Touhey led the Dock Spiders in innings pitched with five which also set a personal high for a single outing this season. Jordan Touhey and Samuel Moses each recorded two strikeouts as the Mallards offense stayed disciplined at the plate.

This loss marks the fourth straight for the Dock Spiders and the fifth consecutive loss they have lost to the Mallards in the season series. Fond du Lac looks to reset after a tough stretch of games as they have gone 2-8 in the past 10 matchups.

The next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. as Fond du Lac takes on Madison Mallards. The game falls on a Tim Elko Bobblehead Giveaway where the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Tim Elko bobblehead courtesy of Silica For Your Home. The game also falls on an Autograph Sunday presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

