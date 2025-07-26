Rockers Fall Behind Early, Can't Recover in 11-4 Loss to Wisconsin Rapids

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers couldn't overcome a quick offensive burst by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Friday night, falling 11-4 at Capital Credit Union Park in the final home meeting between the two teams this season.

Wisconsin Rapids wasted no time, jumping ahead 2-0 in the first inning on a home run by Jake Beauchaine. The Rafters stayed hot at the plate, adding runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to build a commanding 8-2 lead before the game reached its halfway point. Rafters starter Trevor Moeck threw six innings with two earned runs and only three hits.

Green Bay's offense came alive briefly in the third when Aidan Kuni launched a two-run home run- his second long ball of the summer- to bring the Rockers within three. But the Rafters kept the momentum, plating three more in the fifth to make it 11-2.

In the seventh, the Rockers showed some late fight. Kasen Khansarinia scored on a sacrifice fly from Eric Jeon, and Collin Helms followed with an RBI single to bring home Kuni. That would be the last scoring of the night for either side.

The Rockers will look to bounce back Saturday as they hit the road to continue the series in Wisconsin Rapids, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m.

