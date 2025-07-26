Big Sticks Fall 7-5 to the Honkers Snapping Five Game Win Streak

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (33-23) were riding high coming into this game, winning nine of their last ten and playing some of their best baseball of the season.

Going up against the Rochester Honkers for the second game of a two-game series against a Honkers team that sits last in the Northwoods League with a record of (15-44).

It was the Honkers drawing first blood with an RBI fielder's choice from Maddox Haley to go in front 1-0 in the top of the 1st.

Badlands responded with a run of their own to tie the game in the bottom of the 3rd with a sac fly RBI from Samson Pugh (Texas State University) to tie the game 1-1.

On the mound for Badlands was redshirt sophomore David Ladjevic (San Diego State), who went 2.1 IP with a 3.46 ERA, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB.

Rochester took the lead back at the top of the 4th with an RBI single from Payton Knowles to go ahead 2-1.

The Honkers tallied four more runs in the top of the 5th thanks to a pair of RBI doubles from Johnny Elliott and Josh Outlaw, along with a passed ball and a wild pitch to go up 6-1.

On the diamond for the Honkers was redshirt freshman Zack Serup, who came out with a dominating performance, going seven innings with a 0.77 ERA, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB.

Rochester notched another run in the top of the 6th with Johnny Elliott lifting a sac fly RBI to extend the Honkers' lead 7-1.

Connor Sackett (Butler University) would respond in the bottom of the 7th for Badlands with an RBI single to trail Rochester 7-2.

The Big Sticks tried to put the rally caps on in the home half of the 8th, spotting three runs with an RBI double from Bo Shinkle (Gonzaga University). Along with an RBI single from Ryker Schow (Brigham Young University) and an RBI single from Connor Sackett (Butler University), to cut the lead 7-5.

It would not be enough as the Honkers would hold on for the 7-5 win.

Badlands will now focus on the Bismarck Larks (18-40), who come to Dickinson tonight for a matchup against the Big Sticks with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.