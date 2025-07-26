Crowley Searches for First Quality Start against Rafters

July 26, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Mack Crowley was unable to complete a quality start in his last appearance for Green Bay, but looks to right the ship after a big win yesterday over Lakeshore. He will have to do so against a struggling Wisconsin Rapids team. They were swept by the Wausau Woodchucks, losing 17-4 in one of the contests.

Crowley's last start came against these Rafters just six days ago. He started off strong, but was chased partway through the fifth inning. He allowed three runs and four walks. Steve Marhefke did a nice job yesterday, going deep into the game. He was able to preserve the bullpen, giving Green Bay options to follow Crowley.

Trevor Moeck will pitch for Wisconsin Rapids today. He pitched on Monday against these Rockers. In that outing, he allowed five hits and four runs, however, just one of them was earned. The Rafters defense made five errors in the contest, each one of them resulting in a Rockers score. Green Bay was able to take advantage of defensive mistakes yesterday against Lakeshore, running wild on the bases and letting the Chinooks beat themselves. The Rafters will have to clean up the miscues to back up their starter today.

David Ballenilla enters today with a red hot bat. Yesterday, he went 4-4 with a pair of singles and two home runs. Ballenilla has been using the entire field as of late, resulting in a growing batting average and on base percentage. A five tool player like Ballenilla is one that the Rockers hope gets going before the playoffs. Ballenilla has played just about every game for Green Bay this season, manning the premium position of second base.

The Rockers look to start this home and home series strong against Wisconsin Rapids, a team that has been a thorn in the side of Green Bay when they travel here to Capital Credit Union Park.

