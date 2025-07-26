Woodchucks' Seven Game Win Streak Snapped at Lakeshore

MEQUON, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks lost their first game since the All-Star break on Saturday afternoon, when they dropped their first game of a doubleheader to the Lakeshore Chinooks, 3-1.

The road defeat broke Wausau's seven-game win streak, the longest for the Woodchucks so far in the 2025 season. It's only the third defeat for the Woodchucks against Lakeshore this summer, with all three coming in Mequon.

The Chinooks scored one run in the second, and two runs in the third to take a 3-0 lead. Wausau would score their lone run in the fifth, when Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) drove in Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) on a sacrifice fly. It was Schlotterback's 48th RBI of the 2025 season, and his ninth against the Chinooks.

There were also some other memorable notes from game one of the doubleheader. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) went 2-3 in the contest, extending his on base streak to 36 games. He will have the chance tonight to improve that streak to 37 games in the second game of the doubleheader, and if he does so, he will join an elite list of only 23 players in Northwoods League history to achieve that feat. Wausau's franchise record was set by Steele Walker in 2016, when he reached base in 45 straight games.

The Woodchucks also received a solid outing on the mound from Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern). The right-hander was the only Woodchuck to pitch in the first game of the doubleheader, tossing six innings and striking out a season high eight batters. It's the second time this season Wausau has used just one pitcher during a game, with both instances coming in Mequon against the Chinooks.

The Woodchucks drop to 37-18 on the summer, and they are now 16-4 through their first 20 games in the second half. Wausau still has the lead in the Great Lakes West, with the Woodchucks now three games ahead of Madison, and three and a half games ahead of Green Bay in the second half.

The Woodchucks will complete their seven-inning doubleheader against Lakeshore later tonight. The approximate start time for game two will be at 6:35 p.m. Tucker Russell (Wichita State/Fort Hays State) is expected to make his first start of the summer for the Woodchucks.

Wausau will serve as the home team in game two of the doubleheader tonight, because of Wednesday's postponed game at Athletic Park between the two teams. Wausau and Lakeshore will then complete the weekend series with a nine-inning game tomorrow afternoon, at 1:05 p.m.

Wausau won't be back at home until Thursday July 31, when they host the Green Bay Rockers. That night is Ode to Pickleball night at Athletic Park, with a pickleball paddle giveaway, presented by Festival Foods! The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a free Woodchucks-themed pickleball paddle to take home, so be sure to come early and score this awesome giveaway next week! Tickets are still available for the Woodchucks' remaining home games this season and can be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







