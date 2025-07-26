Kenosha Stagnant Offensively in Blowout Loss to Pit Spitters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Kingfish couldn't get anything going offensively against Traverse City starter Adam McKelvey Friday night.

Kenosha could only muster three hits all game and two against McKelvey. Once again the fish got the early lead after scratching across a run in the 1st after an RBI-groundout from Nick Williams.

Traverse City was quick to respond after an RBI-single from Isaac Sturgess in the home half of the inning.

Luke Weber got the ball for Kenosha and threw well allowing just three runs and only two earned in six innings of work. Those other two runs came in the fourth on an RBI-groundout from Hunter Herndon and a passed ball that plated Jacob Kucharczyk.

Weber's six inning made back to back games where the Kenosha starter went six innings or deeper into a game, the first time that has happened all season.

It didn't matter very much though because Adam McKelvey was cruising. He went seven innings plus, allowed only two hits, one run and struck out nine.

What was once a 5-2 game grew to a nine run advantage for the Pit Spitters after a six run 8th against reliever Chris Rooney who struggled again. He seven runs, the most in a game for any Kingfish reliever this year.

Traverse City rolled to an 11-2 victory, its 13th consecutive win. The Pit Spitters are 17-6 in the 2nd half and Kenosha drops its fourth straight to go to 9-13 in the 2nd half. The two teams will both travel to Kenosha for the final two games of the four-game set.







