Dock Spiders Fall to the Mallards

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Devin Nunez of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders races to first

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Devin Nunez of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders races to first(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

MADISON, WI - The Dock Spiders could not get any traction on the road against the Mallards as Fond du Lac lost by seven runs after only amassing only six hits and committing three costly errors.

In the first game for the Dock Spiders at the Duck Pond since the month of May the Dock Spiders scored their first run in the first half inning with Devin Nunez crossing home after a wild pitch into the backstop. The bats of the Dock Spiders remained relatively quiet throughout the game as the Mallards scored 10 straight runs. The double-digit scoring effort from the Mallards was spearheaded by a four run bottom of the sixth inning as Madison put up a pair of extra base hits including a three-run homerun. It would take until the top of the ninth inning for the Dock Spiders to score again as Landon Mensik mashed a solo home run and Devin Nunez recorded an RBI double. However, this late surge from the Dock Spiders fell short as Fond du Lac dropped game one of the series 10-3.

Fond du Lac's offense had its fair share of struggles in the road loss to Madison as the Dock Spiders batting order compiled nine strikeouts to only six hits. Dock Spider designated-hitter Devin Nunez accounted for half of Fond du Lac's hitting total as he went 3-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and an RBI. This is Nunez's eighth multiple hit game and the second time he has recorded three hits in a single game as the Nebraska Cornhusker has been a jolt of energy for the Dock Spiders through his first 13 games.

The Dock Spiders defense failed to slow down a red hot Mallards offense as Madison clocked 15 hits with a pair of doubles and a home run. Fond du Lac used four arms in the pitching rotation as Zak White in his first start led the team with three strikeouts through four innings.

Next game for the Dock Spiders is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Warner Park in Madison as the Dock Spiders take on the Mallards for the finale of a two game road series.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, July 26 at 6:35 p.m. as Fond du Lac takes on Madison Mallards. The game falls on Comic Book Heroes Night where fans will get a chance to meet their favorite comic book characters for photos and meet and greet opportunities. Additionally, all kids will receive a cape courtesy of 99.5 WPKR.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.