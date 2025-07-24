Willmar Stingers Thrivent Jersey Auction Now Live

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Jersey Auction presented by Thrivent of Spicer is now live. During home games throughout the rest of the 2025 Stingers season, fans will have the opportunity to bid on the authentic gold jerseys worn by the Stingers courtesy of Thrivent of Spicer. You can submit your bid and see current bids now on our website here.These jerseys will be provided to the winning bidder once the auction closes.

The money raised from the Jersey Auction presented by Thrivent of Spicer will benefit the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf. The Stingers, Thrivent of Spicer, and Stingers fans have teamed up to raise over $93,500 for the Kandiyohi County Food Shelf during the past 14 seasons.

Minimum bids for the jerseys are $175, with each new bid increasing by $10. If you wish to purchase the jersey outright, the amount is $375. Leading bids will be updated on the Thrivent Jersey Auction Page. The auction will run through the regular season finale on August 5th. Bid for your favorite player's jersey now, before it is too late.







