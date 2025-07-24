Big Sticks with their Most Impressive Win 5-3 vs the Hot Tots

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Badlands Big Sticks just pulled off another walkoff comeback win in the most dramatic way possible. Justin Flannery (Menlo College), who was the player of the game last night, does it again with a walk-off grand slam to send the Big Sticks home.

A game in which the Big Sticks were outmatched by the Minot pitching tonight. Eight innings of only one run allowed, which would have been their least amount of runs scored at home all summer.

Minot always had the lead, until it mattered the most. Leading 3-1 heading into the 9th, and Big Sticks comeback again in the 9th inning for their third walkoff winner of the 2025 campaign.

Minot grabbed an early 1-0 in the top of the 1st and scored two more in the top of the 5th, leading 3-0. The Big Sticks scored their first run in the bottom of the 5th, courtesy of a wild pitch.

Big Sticks would get a couple runners on in some innings, but just couldn't find that big clutch hit to get the offense going. Until the 9th inning where the Big Sticks loaded the bases on three walks and then the swing of the summer for Justin Flannery.

Maddox McDonald (Trinity) had another two hit game tonight with a double and was the only hitter with a multi-hit game.

Colin Maloney (Arkansas St) started the game and went 4.1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, and 5 K. Brady Owens (Wichita St) pitched the next 2.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 6 BB, and 4 K. Seth Broadwell (Keiser University) pitched the last two innings, 1 BB, and 2 K.

The Big Sticks keep the undefeated at home second-half streak alive at 8-0. They are set for 3 manageable games before they hit their next road trip.

