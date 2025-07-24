Jeon's Two-Homer Night Lifts Rockers Past Chinooks 4-1

July 24, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







MEQUON, WI - Eric Jeon stole the show tonight, launching two home runs to carry the Green Bay Rockers to a 4-1 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks at Moonlight Graham Field.

Jeon's solo homer in the third inning gave Green Bay an early lead 1-0, and after Lakeshore tied the game in the eighth, Jeon came through again for the Rockers. With two runners aboard in the ninth, Jeon crushed his second long ball of the night - a three-run blast that quieted the Chinooks crowd and put Green Bay back in front for good. His four-RBI performance accounted for every run the Rockers put on the board.

On the mound, Green Bay's pitching staff held Lakeshore scoreless through seven before surrendering the tying run in the bottom of the eighth. But Jeon's bat answered immediately, helping the Rockers snatch back the momentum and the win. With the victory, Green Bay takes the first game of the series and will look to secure the sweep back at home on Friday.

The series shifts to Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow night, where the Rockers will celebrate Christmas in July. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., followed by a postgame fireworks show to light up the Ashwaubenon sky.







Northwoods League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.