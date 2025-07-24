Rockers Begin New Series with Chinooks

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (12-8, 34-19) will head to Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks (6-12, 19-35) for game one of a home-and-home series.

The Rockers saw last night's game with the Mallards postponed due to inclement weather in the Green Bay area and look to find momentum going into the final stretch of the regular season. With a playoff spot already locked up, Green Bay is now fighting for seeding and looks to gain home-field advantage during the Northwoods League playoffs.

Bryce Leonard is set to get the start for tonight's contest for Green Bay. Leonard enters the game with a 1-0 record and a 3.00 ERA. In his two starts this season, he has combined for sixteen strikeouts, two walks, three hits and one run allowed. He will look for another strong performance tonight against the Chinooks.

The Rockers will continue their series with the Chinooks on Friday at Capital Credit Union Park with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Gates will open at 5:30pm.

