Rockers Look to Split Series on Youth Sports Night

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park tonight looking to even their two-game home set with the Wausau Woodchucks after a 10-9 thriller slipped away late on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m., and the ballpark will be buzzing for Youth Sports Night presented by SMA Construction - kids wearing their youth team jerseys receive free admission, adding extra juice to a key midweek matchup.

Green Bay's offense flashed plenty of firepower in the series opener. Aidan Kuni launched two home runs, Max Humphrey added a two-run shot, and the Rockers twice erased multi-run deficits before a ninth-inning push came up a base hit short. There was no quit in the dugout as David Ballenilla and Eli Selga helped spark late-inning rallies, but the Woodchucks' five-run sixth proved to be the difference.

Headed into tonight's matchup, right-hander KJ Ward gets the start for Green Bay. The Park University-Gilbert product enters 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA, riding a stretch of poised, strike-pounding outings that have earned him a growing role. Ward's strength is tempo and strike throwing; when he's ahead, he induces quick contact and keeps pitch counts manageable. After a high-scoring opener, a composed, efficient start from Ward would go a long way toward stabilizing the game and handing a rested back end of the bullpen defined lanes in the late innings.

Offensively, the Rockers have found a blend that travels: early power, pressure on the bases, and timely two-out swings. Kuni's timing looks locked in, Humphrey continues to supply middle-order lift, and Ballenilla's recent run of quality at-bats has lengthened the lineup. Expect Green Bay to keep attacking early in counts and to test Wausau defensively after the Woodchucks' big inning swung momentum last night.

Defensively and on the mound, the emphasis is straightforward: limit the crooked numbers. Wausau's fourth and sixth innings carried the opener; keeping traffic to singles and minimizing free passes will be tonight's objective. The Rockers' pen has been at its best when entering with clean frames and clear matchups - something a deeper Ward outing can help deliver.

With the standings tightening and the calendar turning toward August, tonight offers both a bounce-back window and a tone-setter for the week ahead. The crowd should be lively with youth teams packing the seats, the stakes are familiar, and the formula is clear: ride Ward's strike zone, cash the early chances, and close clean. It's a good night for the Rockers to take the split - and carry momentum into the weekend.







