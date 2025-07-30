Chinooks Send Manager Moreno off with Victory

MEQUON, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks controlled Tuesday's ballgame against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders from the start, as manager Mikel Moreno said goodbye.

The Chinooks' manager departs Lakeshore early to serve his country as part of the army reserves-Moreno is a Major in Civil Affairs- but finished his season on a high note, winning 5-1 behind a top-tier pitching performance from right-handed reliever Logan Schulfer.

Schulfer entered Tuesday's ballgame in the fourth inning after Chinooks' starter Logan Grubb battled his command, walking five, but striking out six and allowing just a single hit in just three innings.

"It wasn't his best execution, but he minimized," Moreno said of Grubb's complicated outing.

Moreno said Grubb must work on fixing his command in-game, as a player is their best coach.

As for Schulfer, inheriting a slim 2-1 lead, the veteran right-hander worked four scoreless innings on just 49 pitches. The righty hadn't pitched since July 13, yet showed no signs of rust, allowing no Dock Spider hits and striking out three.

"He did a really good job, it was really nice to see," Moreno said of his right-hander's work. "He was able to mix it [and] throw more than one pitch for a strike."

Moreno said Schulfer's appearance on Tuesday was the righty's best performance of the season.

On the flip side, third baseman Grant Gray provided the needle-moving blow on offense for the Chinooks.

Transitioning to the leadoff position, Gray belted a solo home run, his third of the season, to left-center field in the fifth inning. The UCLA product finished the evening 2-3 at the plate while flashing the leather at third base.

"I was selling out for a heater," Gray said of what he was searching for in his home run at-bat. "Luckily, i got it up in the zone, and I was hoping it was gonna fly out of here."

After a challenging start to his season, Gray raised his batting average to .302 on Tuesday, crediting his improvement to his manager and hitting coach Peyton Holyoak, as the two helped Gray catch up after transitioning to playing baseball full-time-Gray had played baseball and football at UCLA before this summer.

Gray added that playing almost every day has further improved his development.

"I think seeing the ball every day has really helped me make an adjustment," Gray said.

With his manager departing, Gray called Moreno a teacher, also citing his father's relationship with the Chinooks' skipper, as the two attended Arizona State University together.

"They're on the phone all the time," Gray said of the connection between his father and Moreno.

Outside of Gray's big performance on Tuesday, second baseman Jack Counsell slugged three hits, including a one-out RBI single in the first that got the scoring started.

In the outfield, the newly committed to Vanderbilt Cade Sears provided a much-needed insurance run in the eighth inning, slapping an opposite-field double that extended the lead to 4-1.

Lakeshore faces off against the Dock Spiders yet again on Wednesday, this time south of the lake in Fond du Lac for a doubleheader, resuming a rain-delayed contest from earlier in July and starting a new game shortly after. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. with Game 2 to follow.







