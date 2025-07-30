Rox Win 3-2 over Willmar to Close Homestand
July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (41-18) defeated the Willmar Stingers (33-28) 3-2 in game two of the series on Wednesday to finish an eight-game homestand.
The Rox scored first in the contest, with Nolan Geislinger (Iowa Western CC) driving in two runs in the bottom of the second to take the 2-0 lead.
Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) stepped on home in the fourth to extend the advantage to 3-0.
Starting Pitcher Jaron Bleeker (University of Iowa) delivered five innings before Ben Smith (Houston Christian University) took over in relief on the mound. Smith tallied four strikeouts in three innings of work, including striking out the side in the top of the seventh inning.
Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) broke a single-season Rox record, earning his thirty-first stolen base of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pitcher Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) closed out the game and also tied a Rox single-season record by completing his Northwoods League-best thirteenth save of the season.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Ben Smith.
The Rox will play three two-game road series before returning to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox second baseman Tanner Recchio
