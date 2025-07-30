Woodchucks Hold on to Secure Critical Win at Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON, WI - Just three days ago, Broden Jackson (Madison CC) took the mound at Lakeshore with an opportunity to secure the first save for any Wausau pitcher in the second half. He couldn't do so, and the Woodchucks lost a one-run game against the Chinooks. On Tuesday night in Green Bay, Jackson got the same opportunity, and got his revenge.

The freshman right-hander picked up the final six outs for Wausau in its gritty 10-9 win over the Green Bay- the Woodchucks' second win on the road against the Rockers this year. Jackson struck out four hitters in his six-out save, and with the tying run on base in the bottom of the ninth, he forced Green Bay's final hitter to pop out, securing Wausau's win.

The game was back and forth throughout, and Wausau used two big innings to generate the offense they needed to pick up their second consecutive road win, and their sixth win away from home in the second half. The Woodchucks have now won nine of their last 11 games.

Green Bay pulled in front early. The Rockers scored one run in the second, and two in the third to take a 3-0 lead, but Wausau would turn things in their favor in the fourth. Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) got the Woodchucks on the board with an RBI double, his 25th extra base hit of the season, to make it 3-1. Soliz is now up to 58 total RBIs, 12 off the franchise record set for RBIs in a single season by Max Galvin in 2024.

Later in the frame, Josh Arquette (Panola CC/UTSA) gave the Woodchucks the lead with one swing. The freshman belted a home run more than 330 feet into the deepest part of the ballpark. It was a three-run home run, Arquette's third long ball of the season, which put Wausau ahead 4-3.

Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) capped off the inning by taking a bases loaded walk earning an RBI in the process and reaching base for a 39th consecutive game. Malone is now one of just 17 players to have an on-base streak reach 39 games, and he is six games away from tying Wausau's franchise record, which was set by Steele Walker in 2016.

Green Bay battled back to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Wausau had another big inning up their sleeve. In the sixth, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) ripped a hit up the middle, a single that scored two runs and gave Wausau the lead back, 7-5. Smith-Johnson now has 60 career RBIs with the Woodchucks, 49 of those coming this summer.

Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) then hit an opposite field, three run home run that just sneaked over the short porch in right field to give Wausau a five-run lead. It was Schlotterback's only hit of the night, but it was his sixth home run of the season, and his 23rd extra base hit. Even though the Rockers scored three runs in the seventh, and one run in the ninth, Schlotterback's long ball gave Wausau just enough breathing room to hold on for the victory.

Keagan Jirschele (South Dakota State) earned his third win of the summer on the mound, and his first win on the road, as he recorded the final out of the fifth inning. He came in relief for Chance Moore (St. Bonaventure) who made his first start for the Woodchucks in 2025. He went 4.2 innings, striking out two and only allowing five hits in what ended up being a no decision.

Wausau is now 39-19 in the second half, going 20 games above .500 for the second time this season. They are currently 3-4 against the Rockers and will play Green Bay five times in their final 11 games of the regular season. Tonight was the 19th time this year that Wausau scored ten or more runs in a game, and the Woodchucks are now 18-1 when they hit that mark.

The Woodchucks are also 18-5 in the second half and remain atop the Great Lakes West standings. Madison eked out a close win at home against Wisconsin Rapids, which means the Mallards are still two games behind Wausau in the standings. Only one of Wausau and Madison can make the postseason this year, and Wausau must win the second half title in the Great Lakes West to secure a postseason spot. The Woodchucks also hold the overall tiebreaker with Madison in case the two teams finish the second half with the same record.

Wausau will continue its four-game set with Green Bay tomorrow night, when they travel back to Ashwaubenon to face the Rockers at 6:35 p.m. If the Woodchucks can secure a win, it will be the first time this season where they've won three consecutive games over Green Bay. Richie LaCien (Lawrence) is expected to make the start for Wausau on the mound.

