Stingers Fall Short against Rox
July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
St. Cloud, MN - The Stingers(33-28) lost to the Rox(41-18) on the road by a score of 3-2.
St. Cloud struck first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning, in the fourth they tacked on another.
Willmar scored two of their own in the top of the fifth with a Carter Walsh RBI ground out and a Liam Bushey RBI single.
Both teams were unable to score after the fifth inning. The Stingers tried to mount a comeback in the ninth but came up just short.
Hunter Possehl had a very solid start on the mound going 6.0 innings, allowing just 2 ER and striking out 4.
Armani Guzman continued his hot streak at the dish, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run.
Liam Bushey went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
The Stingers are back in action tomorrow in Alexandria as the Beetles, first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.
Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
