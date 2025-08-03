Stingers Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to the Rox

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers (19-14) lost the series finale against the St. Cloud Rox (18-12), 15-11.

In the bottom of the first. Second basemen Armani Guzman singled before centerfielder Carter Walsh unloaded for his second homer of the season to put the Stingers up early.

The Rox answered right back with three runs in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the third, the Stingers loaded the bases for Charlie Schau. Schau came up and hit a single off the wall to score two. The Stingers loaded the bases again for Guzman, who hit a double to drive in two runs.

In the top of the fifth, the Rox tied it up after scoring five.

After a one-hour rain delay the Stingers set up second and third in the bottom of the sixth for right fielder Joey Craig, who singled to drive in two runs.

The Rox answered right back with one run of their own in the top of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, the Rox plated five more runs to take the lead.

For the Stingers, Jackson Sobel went 4.0 innings, striking out eight.

Armani Guzman went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Joey Craig went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Matthew Pena went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a double.

The Stingers will face off with the Minot Hot Tots tomorrow with first pitch set 6:35p.m. CT on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.