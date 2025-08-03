Loggers Break out the Lumber in 13-2 Victory

Rochester, Minn. - The La Crosse Loggers enjoyed their most recent trip to Mayo Field as the hammered out 15 hits en route to a 13-2 victory over the host Rochester Honkers on Saturday night in front of 1,731 onlookers.

The scoring started early and often for the visitors as La Crosse would score in each of the first four frames. Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) drew a one-out walk in the top of the first, promptly stole second base and then came home to score on a RBI single off the bat of Carson Ohland (Grand Canyon).

La Crosse would score three more times in the second thanks to a pair of hits, a trio of walks and a miscue by the Honkers defense. Ethan Edinger (UTRGV) doubled and Jackson Cobb (Georgia Gwinnett) singled in the big inning.

A solo home run off the bat of Joe Quelch (Georgia Gwinnett) would build the Loggers lead to 5-0 after three innings of play all while Loggers starter Matthew Cornelius (New Mexico) was keeping Rochester off the scoreboard and off the bases.

The Lumbermen blew the game open in the fourth, scoring four times on three hits chasing Rochester starter AJ Rasmussen from the game with a commanding 9-0 lead. The Honkers would score a pair of unearned runs off of Cornelius in the bottom of the fourth, making it 9-2 through four complete. Cornelius would depart the game after fourth, allowing only one hit, one walk and struck out six batters on the night.

La Crosse would add tallies again the sixth, two more in the seventh and one more in the ninth to make it 13-2.

Eight of the nine starters in the Loggers lineup recorded at least one hit with Quelch leading the way with a 4-for-6 night and 4 RBI's. Kinzie recorded a three-hit night while Ohland and Edinger each had two-hit performances.

Mason Beltrand (Winona State) would come on to relieve Cornelius and toss five shutout innings to earn the victory, his second of the summer.

With the win the Loggers improved to 14-17 in the second half and 36-27 overall.

The same two teams will meet again on Sunday but the series shifts to the friendly confines of Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wisc. for a 5:05 p.m. start.







