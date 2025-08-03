Rox Defeat Willmar 15-11 with Fantastic Offensive Display

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox catcher Carter Jorissen

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox catcher Carter Jorissen(St. Cloud Rox)

WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-20) brought down the Willmar Stingers (35-30) 15-11 on Sunday after an incredible offensive display featuring 15 hits and three home runs.

Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) found his first home run of the season in the top of the second inning to score two runs for the Rox. Not long after, Noah Gordon (North Dakota State University) drove in a run to tie up the game at 3-3.

St. Cloud took a 4-3 lead in the top of the third inning after an RBI single by Jorissen.

The fifth inning proved to be a pivotal one, and the Rox offense showed up in a big way, as St. Cloud scored five runs to tie the ballgame back up at 9-9. Augusto Mungarrieta (University of Kansas) drove in a run to start the rally, and St. Cloud began to have a constant presence on the bases. Gordon brought in two more runs before Levi Lampert (SW Minnesota State University) sent run number nine home to even up the game.

After a weather delay, the game eventually resumed. In the eighth inning, power hitting lifted the Rox back in front. Mungarrieta scorched the baseball for a three-run home run to retake the lead before Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) added a two-run long ball of his own to give the Rox a 15-11 advantage.

The score would be final at 15-11 as the Rox were victorious and split the series.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Augusto Mungarrieta.

St. Cloud begins a new series on the road against the Bismarck Larks on Monday, August 4th, at 6:35 p.m. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.