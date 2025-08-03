Mallards Sweep Series Behind Five Sharp Innings From Ty Brooks

Madison, WI - Ty Brooks and the Madison Mallards (39-23) pitching staff shined in a 5-1 victory over the Green Bay Rockers (38-25) on Sunday afternoon at Warner Park.

The Mallards wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the first to give Madison a 1-0 lead. Will Johannes (University of Illinois) followed with an RBI groundout, scoring Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) and pushing the lead to two.

Madison didn't take the foot off the gas in the second inning. Anthony Martinez (Bradley University) scored on a wild pitch, and Carney followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-0. Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) then crossed home plate on a fielder's choice, making it a five-run game.

Collin Helms (Harding University) launched a solo home run in the top of the third inning to get the Rockers on the board. However, Green Bay wasn't able to generate any more offense after that. Ty Brooks (Indiana State University) went five innings on the mound for the Mallards with five strikeouts and just one run allowed.

The offense quieted down for the Mallards, but they didn't need any more runs. The bullpen took over in the sixth inning and shut the door, as Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) and Keaton Fenn (Southeastern Community College) each fired two scoreless innings to finish the job.

Brooks earned his first win of the season on the mound, while Gavin Brummund (West Texas A&M University) was charged with the loss for the Rockers. With the victory, the Mallards are now just one game out of first place in the Great Lakes West.

The Mallards hit the road to face the Lakeshore Chinooks on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison will return to Warner Park on Tuesday night to face the Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.







