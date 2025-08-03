Bats Struggle as Rivets Are Swept by Growlers

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rivets' defense couldn't turn into offense

Game two of the series between the Kalamazoo Growlers (18-13) and the Rockford Rivets (12-19) was a quick one. After 18 runs scored in last night's affair, only five were scored today. The Rivets were the first to score today, but the Growlers came in clutch in the end, defeating the Rivets 3-2.

"That's a team that's going to make the playoffs," Head Coach Griffin Smith said. "We were right there with them, had a chance to beat them, and had the lead there for a while. I think that all we can do is go out there and compete."

After Kalamazoo came out hot last night, scoring five runs in the first three innings, it was Danny Cercello (Houston) who held them scoreless through the first four today.

As much as Cercello held Kalamazoo scoreless, it was the Growlers' starter Brody Krzysiak who returned the favor to Rockford. The run column remained empty through the first third of the ballgame.

The Rivets were the ones to break the scoreless stalemate in the bottom of the fourth. After a leadoff single from Cooper Hinson (Marshall) and a double from Joey Appino (Carroll), Julian Aguilera (Ecclesia) came up with runners in scoring position and no outs.

Aguilera hit a sacrifice groundout to score Hinson, giving the Rivets their first lead of the series. Gavin Taylor (Nevada Las Vegas) followed that up with an RBI single to score Appino. The Rivets led 2-0 at the end of the inning.

The fifth inning was where Cercello saw his first trouble of the ballgame. Kalamazoo led off the inning with a double and proceeded to load the bases with one out. A hit by pitch scored Kalamazoo's first run of the game. Cercello came back strong, limiting the damage to the sole run.

Cercello's final inning was the sixth, and the Growlers took advantage. A leadoff walk ended up coming across from an RBI single. Kalamazoo added another run after an infield single led to an error, allowing the runner on second to take home. The Rivets trailed for the first time today.

An overall great start from Cercello. The right-hander's best start of the season comes after a poor start his last time against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks. The Naperville, Illinois native went 5.2 IP, with two earned runs on five hits and three walks. He held the Growlers' offense at bay after their great offensive performance yesterday.

"Dan came out and set the tone," Smith said. "Gets a first inning zero, second inning zero, third inning zero, and didn't give up a run until the fifth there. Got a little sporadic late, but outside of that, he was great."

As the bats struggled, the pitching for the Rivets was stellar. Will Paxton (St. Peter's) came in relief of Cercello and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one, giving up just two hits and a single walk. A great appearance for the right-hander.

Rockford's bats couldn't get anything going against the Growlers' pitching, as the fourth inning was the only one where runs crossed.

"I think we took too many fastballs early in counts," Smith said. "It forced him to go with some sliders and go some stuff in with some sinkers."

The final inning of the ballgame saw the Rivets only plate one runner. Ny'zaiah Thompson (Modesto) was caught stealing for the first time this season to end the game. The Rivets fall to the Growlers and get swept in the two-game series between the teams.

"Every single day I'm going to try my best to get them to play like it's game seven of the World Series," Smith said. "You still have to go out, you got to play every day, and you got to play with the same aggression, same passion, same everything."

The Rivets head on the road to begin the final week of the Northwoods League season with two games versus the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







