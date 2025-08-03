Simon Murray Plays Hero, Surowiec Powers up in Walk-Off Win over Express

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







DULUTH, MN - In a must-win game, the Huskies beat the Express in a Wade Stadium classic for the ages by the final score of 10-9.

The Huskies entered the game with just a game and a half of a lead over the Eau Claire Express in the race for the second half division title. The Huskies sent Carter Giesen out to the Wade Stadium mound. Things did not go well for him early on, as he gave up three runs to Eau Claire in the top of the first, as well as throwing 35 pitches. The latter tally precluded his returning for the second inning.

Against Otto Franz, the Huskies initially struggled but got on the board in the second. On the back of Jackson Smith's scoreless top frame, Ethan Cole led off the home half of the inning with a single, followed by Downing working a walk and Reagan Reeder singling to load the bases.

Simon Murray, a regular pitcher for Duluth making his first plate appearance of the season, wore a hit-by-pitch to drive in the first run. With the bases still loaded, Cal Elvis lifted a deep fly ball to left field, sending Eau Claire defender Dante Vachini to the warning track before he made the play for a sacrifice fly. Downing came in to score, making it 3-2.

The Express replied in the top of the third, with Gabe Richardson scoring on a sac fly and another run came across via Jaxon Schumacher scoring on a wild pitch. With a 5-2 score in the bottom of the third, Ethan Surowiec belted a ball to left for a solo home run.

In the fourth, Eau Claire tallied three more runs to take an 8-3 lead. Duluth would have to make a five-run comeback with six frames of offense left.

The bottom of the home fourth kicked off for the Huskies with a one-out hit-by-pitch worn once again by Simon Murray. Cal Elvis beat out a throw from Express shortstop Jake Busson for an infield single. Rowan Kelly worked a walk, and Noah Furcht lofted a sacrifice fly to bring Cole home to score. Then, with two on, Ethan Surowiec pummeled a ball to left again, leaving the confines of Wade Stadium for a three-run homer.

That blast made it an 8-7 score. Carter Boos entered as the third pitcher of the afternoon for the Huskies, and pitched a one-two-three inning to preserve Duluth's momentum.

Ethan Cole once again led off an inning for the Huskies by getting on base, this time by way of a walk. Simon Murray worked a two-out walk, and Cal Elvis, late addition to the starting lineup, shot a ball into the left field corner for a two-RBI double that flipped the score in the dogs' favor, 9-8.

Eau Claire refused to accept the Huskies' momentum, though, and scored the tying run in the top of the sixth. With runners on the corners, Carter Boos was called for a balk, bringing in the ninth Eau Claire run.

The game remained tied into the ninth, thanks to Danny Hesse's first scoreless frame. Hesse repeated the feat with a pair of groundouts to end the top of the ninth after a hit and bunt.

In the bottom of the ninth, Ethan Cole led off the inning for the third time in the ballgame by reaching base with a walk. Then, Jake Downing wore a hit-by-pitch to advance Cole to scoring position. Bridger Hamilton entered for the Express, but fired a wild pitch against Tyler Palmer that allowed both runners to move up 90 feet. Palmer lined out to a perfectly-positioned Sam Erickson in right field, giving Simon Murray the plate with one out and two in scoring position.

Murray, having never been in the batter's box until this afternoon's game, was 0-1 with a walk and two hit-by-pitches. In a two-two count, he grounded a ball softly to the drawn-in second baseman McGwire Turner, who's throw home was just seconds late as Cole slid victoriously into home plate.

The Huskies took home the walk-off win, 10-9, thanks to Murray's heroics. The pitcher-turned-batter was chased across the outfield by the entire, elated Huskies dugout. It was arguably the biggest win of the pups' season, giving them their 42nd win of the season. Danny Hesse earned his fourth win of the year.

On Deck:

The Huskies will travel to Rochester for a pair of games against the last-place Honkers, before four straight games against the Border Cats split between Port Arthur Stadium and the Wade.







Northwoods League Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.