'Nooks Defeat Rafters Behind Ciemny, Offense

August 3, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

MEQUON, Wis. - On a day when so much went the Lakeshore Chinooks' way, right-handed pitcher Nate Ciemny stole the show Sunday afternoon in a 13-4 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The right-hander out of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside pitched perhaps not just his best outing of the season but also the Chinooks' best over seven innings-the most innings a Chinooks' starter had thrown all season-allowing just two earned runs while striking out five and retiring his first eight batters of the game.

"Everything seemed to be working," Ciemny said of his dominance and the pitch sequences called by catcher Broc Parmer.

"Broc was calling a great game," Ciemny said.

Ciemny credited his success to keeping Wisconsin Rapids off balance, shown by his five punchouts and high swing rate on his breaking ball.

"We were able to keep them on their toes, [as] they didn't know what pitch to sit on," Ciemny said. "I had a four-pitch mix [and] was able to work all of them."

Unlike the righty's previous four starts, Ciemny surpassed four innings pitched for just the third time this season, crediting a mental adjustment for his success.

"I tried staying a lot more loose and relaxed and not trying to overthink anything [or] overdo anything," Ciemny said. "[I] just kept it simple [by] throwing strikes and attacking them."

The right-hander remained on the attack all afternoon, throwing just 86 pitches and issuing two walks-Ciemny had walked 18 batters in his previous six appearances (22 innings).

Despite Ciemny's gem of a start, the right-hander fought through adversity in the third inning.

After two quick outs in the third and leading 3-0, Ciemny ran into trouble by walking a pair of Rafters. With runners on first and second, Wisconsin Rapids rattled off two RBI singles and later tied the game on a throwing error by Chinooks' shortstop Bubba Heidler on a ball first baseman Owen Deshazo failed to pick.

Faced with adversity, Ciemny induced a routine groundout to keep the game tied, crediting the Chinooks' offense to his rebound.

"They [Wisconsin Rapids] did tie it up, but I knew if I went back out there and kept shutting them down, our bats would come around," Ciemny said.

Chinooks' manager Aidan Wojciehowski said he was impressed by his right-hander's ability to keep his confidence in that high-leverage third inning.

"He was able to maintain that [his confidence] through the good and bad," Wojciechowski said.

Wojciechowski said Ciemny delivered all afternoon, yet his second-inning shutdown set up what was to come.

Before the second inning, Lakeshore took an explosive 3-0 lead on a bases-clearing double by right fielder Dylan Sayles after Wisconsin Rapids loaded the bases without allowing a hit.

"He just plays and puts together good at-bats," Wojciehowski said, referring to the value his right fielder brings to the lineup. "He hit the ball hard every at-bat today."

Wojciehowski said he wasn't surprised to see Sayles deliver in the clutch, as he works hard on and off the field; however, Sayles' most impressive work comes off the field, being a great teammate and "dude."

Despite the 3-0 lead evaporating, Ciemny's effort put the Lakeshore offense in the driver's seat. A three-run bottom of the third and a six-run sixth placed the game out of reach for the Rapids Rafters; however, one player wasn't responsible for the offensive outburst.

Eight of the nine Chinooks' starting position players recorded hits, including six with multi-hit games. Sayles led the way, going 3-3 with five RBI.

"When guys start hitting, everyone starts hitting," Wojciehowski said on how hitting is contagious. "They did a nice job of keeping the foot on the gas pedal."

Lakeshore finished its season series against Wisconsin Rapids, going 5-7.

The Chinooks now begin their final week of Northwoods League play Monday night, starting a four-game series and concluding the season series against the playoff-hopeful Madison Mallards.

Madison currently trails first-place Wausau by a single game with seven to play.

The Chinooks look to improve to 4-0 against Madison at Moonlight Graham Field on Monday at 6:35 CDT.







