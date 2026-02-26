Willmar Stingers Announce Final Intern Hires for the 2026 Season

Published on February 26, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the final three intern hires for the 2026 season, adding key pieces to the organization's broadcast and analytics departments. The group includes Koen Holman (Broadcast Producer), Dylan Heinrich (Broadcast Director), and Wyatt Hicks (Data Analytics).

Koen Holman, a student at Michigan State University, will serve as the Stingers' Broadcast Producer. In this role, Holman will oversee broadcast preparation, coordinate in-game production elements, and ensure smooth execution across the team's digital platforms throughout the summer. His behind-the-scenes leadership and attention to detail will play a major role in delivering a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Dylan Heinrich joins the organization as Broadcast Director. A student at University of Missouri, Heinrich will lead live game-day production, directing camera operations and overall broadcast flow at Bill Taunton Stadium. His ability to bring together every visual and technical component will be instrumental in providing a polished and professional broadcast each night.

Wyatt Hicks will serve as the Data Analytics Intern. A student at Ohio University, Hicks will work closely with the coaching staff and players to provide performance analysis and strategic insights throughout the season. He will assist with data collection, breakdowns, and reporting that support player development and in-game decision-making.

"I am very confident Dylan and Koen are going to help us continue to bring more to our fans watching all over the country this year," said Vice President Chris Woods. "Also, I am very excited with us bringing on Wyatt as our first Data Analytics Intern, helping us bring our play to an even higher level."

With these additions, the Stingers round out their 2026 intern class, adding talent and energy that will strengthen both the fan experience and the club's on-field success this summer.

Now is the perfect time to lock in your seats for what promises to be an exciting season. The Stingers are offering 7-Game and 5-Game Kwik Trip Ticket Plans, giving fans the flexibility to catch the biggest nights of the summer while enjoying added perks and savings. Ticket plans are available now at willmarstingers.com or by calling the Stingers front office at (320)222-2010.

The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from February 26, 2026

Willmar Stingers Announce Final Intern Hires for the 2026 Season - Willmar Stingers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.