Dock Spiders Split with the Chinooks

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Mason Bright

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Mason Bright(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders won one and dropped one against the Chinooks as the Dock Spiders finished up an earlier suspended game from July 11th and played a full nine innings afterward.

In game one, after picking the action in the top of the seventh inning both sides exchanged scoreless innings before the Dock Spiders surged to a 9-4 win. A big five run bottom of the eighth was fueled by a Devin Nunez RBI double and a Nate McHugh two RBI single. Fond du Lac's defense was able to silence the Lakeshore offense after resuming play, as the Dock Spiders snapped a six game losing skid with a win over the Chinooks. In game two the Lakeshore Chinooks got off to a hot 5-0 lead before the Dock Spiders found the scoring column in the bottom of the third. Fond du Lac put up its first pair of runs off a Devin Nunez RBI single and a James Hankerson Jr. RBI triple. The fifth inning saw each side exchange a run, as the Dock Spiders made it a 6-3 game off of a Jonathan Fitz RBI single. It took until the bottom of the eighth inning for the Dock Spiders to find the scoring column again as Jalen Gellings scored off a wild pitch. However, the Chinooks scored a run in top of the ninth as Lakeshore cemented a 7-4 win over Fond du Lac.

The player of the night for the Dock Spiders was relief pitcher Mason Bright who went three innings while allowing no hits with four strikeouts.

In game two, the Dock Spiders offense had an up and down night as they recorded 10 hits but were struck out 13 times at the plate. Tommy Googins, Jonathan Fitz and Jalen Gellings were the three Dock Spiders to find the hit column multiple times. Googins had a great day at the plate- going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles with a run for his first three-hit performance of the season. James Hankerson Jr. in game two notched his fifth triple of the season as it puts Hankerson at second all-time in triples in a season in Dock Spiders franchise history.

The Dock Spiders will look to rebound from today's split as they take on the Madison Mallards in a two game road series with first pitch tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

The next home game is on Sunday, August 3rd at 1:05 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Wausau Woodchucks. The game falls on Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day & Player Poster Giveaway as the Dock Spiders organization thanks its Season Ticket Holders for their passion and support throughout the season and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a player poster courtesy of the MLB Network. This Sunday's game is also an Autograph Sunda y presented by Kwik Trip where if you stay after the game you can collect autographs from your favorite Dock Spiders.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.