Rockers Split Home Series with Woodchucks

July 30, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-10, 38-21) came away with a strong finish over the Wausau Woodchucks (18-6, 39-20) with a 5-2 victory at Capital Credit Union Park tonight.

The Rockers started out in front with a Brayden Buchanan RBI single to score McClane Helton all the way from first base. That lead was short-lived as the Woodchucks plated a run of their own as Zach Knowlton drove in Christian Smith-Johnson on an infield single to tie the game in the third.

In the bottom frame, Eli Selga launched a solo blast to right field to put Green Bay back out in front 2-1. Wausau plated another run in the fifth, but Selga once again made a strong defensive play to nail Max Soliz out at the plate to end the inning still square.

Green Bay responded once again with a three-spot with five singles in seven plate appearances. The Rockers did not look back after that point and the bullpen closed out the game with four scoreless as Drew Aguiar picked up his third save of the season.

The Rockers will head to Athletic Park for two more games with the Woodchucks on Thursday and Friday. Both games are set for a 6:35pm start in Wausau.

