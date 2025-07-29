Rockers Fall 10-9 Despite Late Push

July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers infielder David Ballenilla

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers came within inches of a dramatic comeback Monday night, but their ninth-inning surge fell just short in a 10-9 loss to the Wausau Woodchucks at Capital Credit Union Park.

Green Bay got off to a hot start, as Aidan Kuni crushed a solo home run in the second inning to give the Rockers an early lead. They tacked on two more in the third thanks to a sac fly from Collin Helms and an RBI single by Eli Selga, making it 3-0. But Wausau quickly flipped the script, scoring five runs in the fourth- highlighted by Josh Arquette's three-run homer and a bases-loaded walk- to take a 5-3 lead.

Max Humphrey brought the Rockers back to life with a two-run blast in the fifth, tying the game 5-5, but Wausau answered with a crushing five-run sixth inning that included a two-RBI single from Christian Smith-Johnson and a three-run shot from Noah Malone. Down 10-5, Green Bay battled back again. David Ballenilla and Kuni helped close the gap in the seventh, with Kuni's second homer of the night pulling the Rockers within two.

In the ninth, the Rockers made one last push. After Eli Selga reached base, a pinch runner came around to score on Ballenilla's RBI single to right. But with the tying run aboard, Wausau closed the door to secure the one-run win.

The Rockers will look to bounce back Tuesday at 6:35 PM as they wrap up their home series with the Woodchucks.

