Rockers Begin Series with Woodchucks

July 29, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (15-9, 37-20) will begin a pivotal four-game series with the Wausau Woodchucks (17-5, 38-19) this evening at Capital Credit Union Park with first pitch slated for 6:35pm.

Alongside most of the Northwoods League, the Rockers enjoyed an off-day heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Green Bay already has a playoff spot locked up with their first half title, but are very much in the thick of the second half race as well. They sit three games back of Wausau and one game back of Madison in the second half standings. However, the overall standings will help Green Bay in their push to host more playoff baseball in August. The Rockers sit one game behind the Woodchucks and 2.5 games ahead of the Mallards in the overall standings. With six more matchups with Wausau and five with Madison, the last two weeks of the regular season will help decide the playoff picture.

Cole Linton will get the start for the Rockers in tonight's game. Linton, a freshman from Cloud County Community College, sits with a 1-1 record on the season and makes his fourth start tonight. In his last start against Madison, he threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and one walk, while striking out six. He will look to set the tone for a Rockers pitching staff that is coming off a one-hit shutout in Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday.

The Rockers will continue the series with Wausau tomorrow at 6:35pm, with gates opening at 5:30pm. Green Bay will then head to Athletic Park for two more games with the Woodchucks on Thursday and Friday.

